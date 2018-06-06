Convicted serial rapist Wayne Chapman arrested in prison on lewdness charges

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested in prison on lewdness charges just days before he was set to be released, according to a corrections official.

Chapman was arrested Tuesday morning by officers from the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the Massachusetts State Police on charges of indecent exposure, lewd, wanton and lascivious acts and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, according to a spokesman for the state’s Department of Correction.

His arrest stems from two alleged incidents at MCI-Shirley on June 3 and 4.

The Department of Correction is asking that he be arraigned Wednesday in Ayer District Court, the spokesman said.

Chapman, who was convicted in 1977, lured young boys into the woods by pretending he was searching for his missing dog and then sexually assaulted them, court records say. He was set to be released in the coming days after two experts who recently examined him concluded he was no longer dangerous and should be released.

Justice Scott Kafker of the Supreme Judicial Court said in a ruling earlier this week the proper requirements governing Chapman’s release were followed under the law.

Wendy Murphy, an attorney for victims, blasted the decision and filed another bid on Monday to block his release.

