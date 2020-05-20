‘Convoy of Champions’ ride from Worcester to Fenway in support of National EMS week

BOSTON (WHDH) - A parade of ambulances drove through parts of Massachusetts Wednesday in celebration of National EMS Week and all health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Convoy of Champions” which represented over 2,000 health care workers, made its way from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to Fenway Park in a big show of support for the Bay State’s finest.

Given the unprecedented pandemic, this year’s ride is a little different than those held in years past.

But, to top off the celebration, friends, family and even some local celebrities gave their thanks and gratitude to the thousands of paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers who are helping in the fight against COVID-19 every day.

“I know you guys are working harder than ever. You’re showing the true spirit of teamwork. We’re all pulling for you, and thank you so much,” Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia said.

Each health care worker got to take home a special goody bag from the Boston Red Sox.

