Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey? Dramatic video shows deep-fryer dangers

(WHDH) — With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, the National Fire Prevention Agency is reminding the public of the dangers that turkey fryers present.

“Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home,” the agency said.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, along with Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve, according to researchers.

Cooking equipment, including turkey fryers, was involved in almost half of all reported home fires and injuries, and it is the second leading cause of deaths, according to the agency.

While the NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers, they did offer the following safety tips:

