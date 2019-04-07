Cool And Wet Start to Week

7Weather- The week starts off cooler with steady rain moving in Monday morning.

MONDAY:

Showers start between 6-7 AM in Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, and between 7-8 AM in Boston.

Expect steady rain for the Monday morning commute. There could be periods of moderate rainfall.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The steady rain ends after lunch time. From 1-3 PM, we are left with scattered showers.

Most areas accumulate close to 0.2″ of rain, with the chance for an isolated 0.5″.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday’s forecast has been a tricky one. It looks like a weak system develops offshore, keeping a northeast wind.

This will likely keep us overcast with cool conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s for the game.

Winds will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph.

PAST HOME OPENERS:

It was warm for the home openers back in 2015/2016 with temperatures in the 60s!

2017 was mild, and last year was chilly. The high last year was 43º, but it felt cold with sustained winds between 20-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

7-DAY:

Wednesday and Thursday will be nice, after an unsettled start to the week. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Friday is mild in the upper 50s with increasing clouds. Rain moves in overnight.

A lingering, early morning shower is possible Saturday morning, but then it clears quickly.

Sunday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.