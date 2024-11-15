Temperatures over the next week are going to be pretty standard for this time of year, and we unfortunately will stick with the dry weather, too.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny and a bit breezy. That’ll make morning lows in the low to mid 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s feel a bit cooler than reality. Generally, it’ll still be a nice day.

Sunday will be pretty similar. Bright skies, a breeze mostly in the morning, and morning lows in the low to mid 30s with afternoon highs near 60 degrees.

Even Monday won’t be much different. However, there will be more clouds around with a low-end chance for a spot shower or sprinkle.

We certainly need a whole lot more than just a sprinkle to get us out of our drought situation. For autumn alone we need close to 7 inches of rain to catch up.

Tuesday will be cooler in the mid 50s after morning lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny, and again a breeze will return. Wednesday, less wind but cool with highs in the mid 50s. Morning lows will again be in the upper 30s.

Finally, some changes are expected Thursday.

We have our next real chance of rain that day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday, a couple more showers could linger as well with highs in the upper 50s again.