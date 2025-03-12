March is doing March things and giving us temperatures up and down. Last night’s cold front helped to knock down our afternoon temperatures about 15-20 degrees. Although it’s cooler than the 60s, today was closer to normal. 40s continue tomorrow before a temperature rebound.

Overnight, it’s cold enough that we’re talking some flurries! Any flurries or sprinkles we get won’t amount to anything. Most of us will just notice the abundant cloud cover. Overnight lows drop near 30/low 30s.

Thursday starts off with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll rebound back to the 40s. The normal high for Boston is 44°, so this is fairly typical for mid March. There will be a light east to southeast wind that will keep temperatures cooler at the coast. Keep in the mind, the ocean water temperature is near 40°. We’ll keep a lot of clouds around in the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday will feature light wind again too. Temperatures inland reach the 50s. The coast stays cooler in the 40s. It’s a mostly cloudy day.

This weekend will bring temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a lot of clouds. Rain returns to the forecast. Luckily, it looks like it will hold off until late Sunday night.

Climate Prediction Center paints a mild temperature outlook for us through nearly the end of the month. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black