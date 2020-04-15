Cool Trend Sticks Around and Flurries in the Forecast

Today we saw highs in the upper 40s to low 50s after a cloudy and wet start to our Wednesday. We saw a mixture of sun and clouds and breezy conditions into the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover late ahead of our next weather maker that will bring some showers into early Thursday morning. These showers will be mixed with flurries, especially for the higher elevations into central MA. Expect mainly rain within the 495-corridor.

Thursday, we have a quick moving system bringing some snow flurries and rain through the morning hours. By midday, we have a gradual clearing of the skies, allowing the return to sunshine, but highs will be chilly, only in the 40s.

Friday is dry under partly cloudy skies with a cool breeze. Friday night is when our next system will be knocking on our doorstep just to our southwest. This next system shifts in Friday night into Saturday morning. This one poses more of a chance for some snow accumulation (at least on the grassy surfaces), especially for the higher elevations and into central MA.

By Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation should be out of here, but the clouds will linger with highs only into the upper 40s.

Sunday is the better half of the weekend as temperatures stretch above normal, into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. With a breezy southwest wind, it will be slightly cooler at the Cape and Islands Sunday.

A few showers in the forecast by the following week, but we’re not tracking washouts. Monday features a few evening showers mainly south, night showers Tuesday that linger into early Wednesday, otherwise most of the daytime hours into the first half of the next week look to be dry.