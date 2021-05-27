BOSTON (WHDH) - A coolant leak at a Stop & Shop in Boston’s Allston section prompted a hazmat response on Thursday night, officials said.

Hazmat crews and Boston firefighters responding to the grocery store at 60 Everett St. found the leak on the second floor in a machine room, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building has since been evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

