BOSTON (WHDH) - A coolant leak at a Stop & Shop in Boston’s Allston section prompted a hazmat response on Thursday night, officials said.
Hazmat crews and Boston firefighters responding to the grocery store at 60 Everett St. found the leak on the second floor in a machine room, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The building has since been evacuated as a precaution.
There were no reported injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
