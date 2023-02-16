BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston set a new high temperature record Thursday, with temperatures surpassing 60 degrees in mid-February. The region’s latest winter warmup won’t be sticking around, though, with cooler temperatures forecasted headed into the weekend.

Temperatures in Boston reached 62 degrees by noontime, breaking the previous record of 60 degrees reached on February 16 in 1910 and 1882. Record temperatures were also broken in Bedford, Beverly, Plymouth, Norwood, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard, Hyannis, and Chatham.

The warmest locations were spread across Southeast Mass., where temperatures rose above 65 degrees in some areas.

Rain showers are expected through arrive in the evening and overnight hours in New England. Isolated showers will continue into Friday, eventually giving way to more seasonable weather by Saturday.

