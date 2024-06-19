BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents will have to slog through a few more days of hot and humid weather.

But cooler air is on the way and it is expected to arrive just in time for Friday’s Celtics championship parade.

Temperatures are expected to still climb quickly Friday morning. Near midmorning, though, with temperatures in the 80s, the wind direction is forecast to change.

The wind will push cooler ocean air into coastal communities, likely lowering temperatures and making for a more comfortable experience for parade attendees.

When all is said and done, temperatures will likely be lower at the end of the parade than they will be when the parade begins.

The Celtics won their 18th NBA title with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Boston’s rolling rally duck boat parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. at TD Garden Friday before snaking a path past City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street on its way to the area around the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

“They’re inspiring our whole city through how they come together, how they play, how they support each other, how they’ve handled an amazing season, but one also with such pressure and expectation,” said Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday while discussing the Celtics and parade preparations.

Normally held within a few days of a championship, Boston officials are believed to have delayed the Celtics parade until Friday to avoid the worst of the hot weather already blanketing the region.

Temperatures soared on Wednesday and are expected to spike again on Thursday, pushing heat index values above 100 degrees.

Much of Massachusetts was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service Wednesday while parts of southern New Hampshire were under an excessive heat warning.

