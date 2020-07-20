Cooling centers open as Boston records first heat wave of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents are looking to beat the heat again on Monday as temperatures climbed into the 90s, marking the first official heat wave in the city this summer.
The city reached 90 degrees before 2 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.
A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.
Boston hit 91 degrees on Saturday and 95 degrees on Sunday.
Residents hoping to find relief from the sweltering conditions crowded beaches and local splash centers over the weekend as Boston declared opened cooling centers and declared a heat emergency through Monday.
Because of the pandemic, cooling centers are running at reduced capacity. People are asked to pack light and bring their own water bottles.
The centers will screen people at the door and enforce wearing masks.
Cooling center locations are listed below:
BCYF Blackstone
50 W. Brookline St. Boston 02118
BCYF Charlestown
255 Medford St. Charlestown 02129
BCYF Condon
200 D St. So. Boston 02127
BCYF Curtis Hall
20 South St. Jamaica Plain 02130
BCYF Gallivan
61 Woodruff Way Mattapan 02126
BCYF Golden Age
382 Main St. Charlestown 02129
BCYF Grove Hall
51 Geneva Ave. Dorchester 02121
BCYF Hennigan
200 Heath St. Jamaica Plain 02130
BCYF Holland
85 Olney St. Dorchester 02121
BCYF Marshall
35 Westville St., Dorchester
BCYF Menino
125 Brookway Rd. Roslindale 02131
BCYF Mildred Ave.
5 Mildred Ave. Mattapan 02126
BCYF Nazzaro
30 North Bennet St. Boston 02113
BCYF Paris Street
112 Paris Street E. Boston 02128
BCYF Pino
86 Boardman St. E. Boston 02128
BCYF Roche
1716 Centre St. W. Roxbury 02132
BCYF Shelburne
2730 Washington St. Roxbury 02119
BCYF Tobin
1481 Tremont St. Boston 02120
BCYF Tynan
650 East Fourth St. So. Boston 02127
BCYF Vine St.
339 Dudley St. Roxbury 02118
