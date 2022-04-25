BOSTON (WHDH) - The Copley Square exit ramp on Interstate 90 in Boston will be closed until Memorial Day, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The exit from I-90 eastbound to Copley Square from I-90 eastbound closed Sunday night as work crews began the process of demolishing and reconstructing portions of the bridge deck on the ramp to Copley Square, MassDOT said.

Signs and traffic control devices will be used to guide drivers away from the work zone, while detour signs will be posted to guide drivers to their destinations safely.

MassDOT noted that drivers traveling in the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

The I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Huntington Avenue and Prudential Center will remain open for travel.

