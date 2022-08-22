BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square is expected to be one of the busiest areas during the 30-day Orange Line shutdown.

Dartmouth Street will be closed between St. James and Boylston Street. Some streets will also be shut down to general traffic to make way for shuttle buses.

Parking spaces are also being taken away so shuttle buses can maneuver around tight intersections and access sidewalks to pick up passengers. Those who park in a space reserved for shuttles will be ticketed and possibly towed.

The MBTA encourages commuters to ride the shuttle buses, commuter rail or work from home if possible during the Orange Line shutdown.

