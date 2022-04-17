BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Copley Square station will be closed during the Boston Marathon on Monday, along with numerous roads in the area.

Besides the race route, South Street, Kent Street and St. Mary’s Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buses will run on a weekday schedule with some detours.

Subway and Silver Line service will be on a regular weekday schedule with extra trips before and after the race.

