STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut driver struck and killed two pedestrians believed to be in a crosswalk early Saturday and was later arrested after trying to flee, police said.

The pedestrians were crossing a street in Stamford shortly after 2 a.m. when they were hit by a 2022 Mercedes, authorities said. Both were 25-year-old Stamford residents.

The driver, a 24-year-old Greenwich resident, got out of the car a short distance away and fled on foot, police said. An officer found him hiding behind a dumpster behind a building after witnesses pointed out the direction he ran.

The driver claimed to have minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. His name has not been released. Authorities said charges have not yet been filed.

Police said they were investigating whether speed and intoxication played roles in the crash.

