Cops for Kids with Cancer organizes special day for Salem girl

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — The Cops for Kids with Cancer foundation honored a little girl from Salem Friday.

Dior Stavros, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia last summer and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

On Friday, members of the Salem Police Department met Dior outside Bates Elementary School with a special escort to the police station. Dior’s classmates cheered her on as she got to ride in the police cruiser and turn on the siren.

At the police station, Dior was made an honorary police officer. Cops for Kids with Cancer also presented her family with a check for $5,000 to help with her medical costs.

Dior’s parents said their daughter is very positive and always stays upbeat despite what she is going through. They thanked the police and the community for all the support and for giving their daughter a special day.

