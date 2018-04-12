Cops, K-9 partner nab burglary suspect after chase in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston cops and one of their canine companions tracked down a burglary suspect Wednesday after a wild foot chase ended in the basement of a home in Roslindale, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Brown Avenue in Roslindale about 10:15 a.m. spotted a man matching the description of the suspect walking on Seymour Street, according to police. When they tried to talk to him, police said he fled, throwing items stolen during the robbery to the ground.

Officers gave chase as the man, later identified as Marvin Dumay, 30, of Hyde Park, jumped a six-foot fence and ran through several backyards before running into a home on Cliffmont Street.

That’s when officers called in K-9 ‘Simeon’ who helped them find Dumay in the basement, where he was arrested. He will be arraigned Thursday in West Roxbury District Court on a charge of breaking and entering.

