Cops: Man shot relative over alleged great-grandmother abuse

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man shot and beat his relative because he believed she was mistreating his great-grandmother.

Christopher Hallowell appeared Tuesday in Piscataquis County Superior Court on attempted murder and assault charges. He’s being held on $25,000 bail.

Hallowell’s defense attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Almy says 24-year-old Hallowell waited for hours Monday for the woman to arrive at a horse barn in Shirley. He then allegedly shot her and beat her with the butt of his gun.

Authorities say the 29-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Almy says Hallowell believe his relatives were abusing his great-grandmother and also intended to attack three other relatives.

