Cops: Man who says he’s homeless had as much as $800,000 worth of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man who told authorities he lives in a shelter is facing drug and gun charges after police say they found as much as $800,000 worth of heroin in two Springfield apartments.

Arquelio Cajigas was held on $250,000 bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday to charges including heroin possession and illegal possession of a gun.

Police say they found approximately $35,000 and a 9 mm handgun Tuesday in one of the apartments. At another apartment, detectives found 816 grams of uncut heroin, enough for 80,000 bags with a street value of $400,000 to $800,000.

Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail saying the 44-year-old Cajigas is a “career drug dealer.”

A defense attorney request saying $25,000 bail, saying his client is of limited means and cooperated fully in the police investigation.

