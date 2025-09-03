BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday on WEEI that right fielder Roman Anthony will be placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain and could miss four to six weeks. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled utility man Nick Sogard.

Anthony, 21, left the Red Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night in the fourth inning after swinging and missing on a 3-2 curveball. Anthony started grabbing his back and headed to the clubhouse following the at bat.

The rookie phenom has been a standout for Boston this season, batting .292 with eight homeruns and 32 runs batted in (RBIs) with a .396 on base percentage (OBP) in 71 games.

Despite a later call-up, Anthony’s name has been in the conversation for American League Rookie of the Year along with Athletics’ first baseman Nick Kurtz and their shortstop Jacob Wilson.

Anthony and the Red Sox signed a contract extension last month worth $130 million over eight years.

The Red Sox (78-62) are currently tied for second in the American League East with the New York Yankees (77-61) who are both 2.5 games back of the first place Toronto Blue Jays (80-59). Both are tied atop the American League Wild Card standings by 4.5 games with the Seattle Mariners (73-66) in third, as the Texas Rangers (72-68) are 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)