Cornell to face hockey archrival Harvard at Madison Square

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — The next game in the Cornell-Harvard hockey rivalry will be at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

The Big Red announced they will face off against the Crimson in the so-called Frozen Apple at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Nov. 24. The Big Red are unbeaten in three appearances in the game, besting Michigan in 2012, Penn State in 2014, and New Hampshire two years ago.

The game will mark the eighth straight season Cornell plays on the storied ice in Manhattan, and there’s good news for fans — the meeting will be a non-league affair and the teams will still host their traditional Ivy League games at their respective rinks later in the season.

The series began in 1910 and Cornell leads it 76-65-11.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)