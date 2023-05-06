BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd gathered at the British Consul General’s Residence in Boston, braving the early wake-up call for a chance to witness history.

“It was a bit of an experiment, it’s 5 a.m. here, we weren’t totally sure if people would come,” British Consul General Peter Abbott said, “but they have, they’ve shown up in very large numbers, people are just thrilled to be a part of this here in Boston.”

The historic Beacon Hill home was decked out with the Union Jack with the first official portrait of the king and queen consort displayed in the foyer. Dozens of expats and British people are taking the opportunity to watch the coronation happening in their homeland side by side.

“Nobody does the pomp and ceremony like the Brits and it feels good to be British and enjoy this moment,” Lucinda Sears, a watch party attendee, said.

“Celebrating a new king, a once in a lifetime event,” another attendee Tony Zarola said.

Among those snacking on tea and crumpets is a Moderna scientist who was just named an Officer of the British Empire for the work she has done developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s an incredible honor and not something normally bestowed upon a scientist, so that’s something that really came out of COVID was the recognition by the king and government of the work that was done to help the world come out of the pandemic,” Melanie Ivarsson said.

Ivarsson just attended the Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last week, where she had the chance to chat with the newly crowned king one-on-one.

“We had a great conversation about how you can solve the world’s most challenging problems through collaboration and working together,” Ivarsson shared. “It was a really special conversation that I’ll never forget.”

