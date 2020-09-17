Coronavirus case count at NH high school climbs to 20

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The coronavirus case count at a high school in New Hampshire has climbed to 20, education officials announced Thursday.

The cluster of coronavirus cases forced school officials in Windham, New Hampshire, to move high school students to an entirely remote learning model the night before the first day of class.

As of Thursday, there were three active COVID-19 cases among high school students, officials said.

All of the students who have been infected or in close contact with someone who has tested positive have been contacted by the Department of Health and Human Services and will adhere to a recommended quarantine time.

The school moved forward with reopening with a hybrid learning model on Monday as health officials continued contact tracing efforts.

High school athletic practices and try-outs have been suspended until further notice.

