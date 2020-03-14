Coronavirus case in Rhode Island tied to TD Garden in Boston

WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - A coronavirus case in Rhode Island is tied to the TD Garden in Boston.

A second grader and preschooler in Westerly tested positive for coronavirus, one of them after attending a game at the TD Garden in Boston.

The second child tested positive after returning from a cruise in the Bahamas.

Westerly schools are being cleaned after the students tested positive.

The child who attended a Celtics game at the TD Garden against the Utah Jazz came in contact with Rudy Gobert, who also tested positive for the virus.

“He got a signature from one of the NBA players that came down with the virus and here we are, a week later and the child has contracted the virus,” said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for COVID-19.

Gobert was caught on camera making light of the coronavirus outbreak, touching reporter’s microphones during a news conference. He has since apologized for his actions, saying he didn’t realize he was infected.

