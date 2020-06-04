Coronavirus cases continue to climb in these 25 Massachusetts hot spots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 880 cases and 12 places with more than 1,500. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,000 cases. Worcester and Brockton have topped 4,000. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 13,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 13,417 Worcester – 4,910 Brockton – 4,064 Lynn – 3,430 Lawrence – 3,163 Chelsea – 2,779 Lowell – 2,671 Springfield – 2,573 New Bedford – 1,910 Framingham – 1,681 Revere – 1,667 Everett – 1,647 Fall River – 1,363 Waltham – 1,170 Malden – 1,151 Haverhill – 1,135 Quincy – 1,107 Medford – 994 Cambridge – 948 Peabody – 947 Methuen – 939 Marlborough – 938 Taunton – 934 Randolph – 912 Somerville – 882

