Coronavirus cases in Rhode Island surge past 3,000; small business loans snapped up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surged past 3,000, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Tuesday, announcing seven new fatalities that have pushed the overall death toll to 80.

Another 275 cases were reported since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,251, the Democratic governor said. Of those, 213 were hospitalized, she said.

Raimondo also announced a new executive order taking effect Saturday that will require everyone working in a “customer-facing business” to wear at least a makeshift cloth mask, with violators subject to fines. Such businesses would include grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail stores.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

LOANS SNAPPED UP

A $10 million loan fund for small businesses and nonprofits in Rhode Island struggling during the pandemic was spoken for within hours of its announcement, according to officials.

The Goldman Sachs fund administered through Rhode Island Commerce, the state’s economic development agency, was announced Monday.

Within hours, the agency had announced that qualified borrowers had applied for all $10 million, and no further applications would be taken, according to The Providence Journal.

The loans of up to $250,000 are available to businesses that don’t have a solid relationship with a bank or lender, or that can’t apply for other loans.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUNDS

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner is reminding victims of domestic violence during the pandemic that emergency relocation funds are available through his office.

The state’s Crime Victim Compensation Program can provide up to $5,000 that can be used for emergency hotel stays, as well as for a down payment and security deposit payments for a safe place to live, his office said in a statement Tuesday.

To be eligible, victims must file a police report within 10 days of the alleged crime.

