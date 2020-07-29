Coronavirus cases tied to Chatham party climb to 13

BOSTON (AP) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to a house party in Chatham earlier this month has climbed to 13, officials say.

The party July 12 was attended by 30 to 50 people, many of whom were apparently seasonal restaurant workers.

Chatham Director of Natural Resources Robert Duncanson told the Cape Cod Times on Tuesday that town officials are now “aware of 13 cases” linked to the party.

He said 34 people were tested Monday at a pop-up clinic for people who were at the party or had close contact with partygoers.

Also on Cape Cod, eight Falmouth lifeguards tested positive for the coronavirus last week after attending a party the week before.

Other lifeguards and town Beach Department staff are also being tested, Town Manager Julian Suso said.

