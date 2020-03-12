Coronavirus causing cancellations but will event venues be offering refunds?

BOSTON (WHDH) - From the Dropkick Murphy’s to sporting events; concerts and games are being postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus.

Most are working out the details for refunds or rescheduling.

But if you’re holding tickets to an event that’s still scheduled, you may not get your money back!

Even though there are warnings to avoid large public gatherings and the governor declared a state of emergency, New England School of Law’s Associate Professor Natasha Varyani said that declaration doesn’t extend many consumer protections, but, “It could potentially give consumers a bit of negotiating room,” she said.

If you’re concerned about the virus and don’t want to go to an event, she suggests you: Contact the venue and ask for a refund, remind them of the state of emergency, and that health experts say to avoid crowds.

If you’re sick, tell them, and stay home.

“Companies generally are trading on their reputation now and many are offering refunds and they are concerned about public health,” Professor Varyani said.

But, Professor Varyani said they may not be required to give you a refund.

“Most often when we buy things there are terms and conditions. You are bound to the terms and conditions and very often the term that you are not due a refund no matter what is included in that fine print.”

You may also want to wait and see if the event you’re attending gets canceled on its own. Right now everything is very fluid and constantly changing.

