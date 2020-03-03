Coronavirus causing flight headaches for local travelers

Coronavirus chaos is causing travel headaches for local families heading out on Spring break. What should you do if you’re holding onto airline tickets? Here’s what you need to know.

Bill Kennedy and his family were supposed to be in Italy today.

But because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Norfolk man is home, arguing with his airline.

“We’re incredibly upset,” Bill said.

Bill paid 2800 dollars for four airline tickets to visit his stepdaughter, Meg, who was spending a semester abroad.

But when U Mass Amherst requested students studying in Italy return to the U.S. immediately Bill’s trip was a no go.

And he says when he called the airline to explain, they said his refund was also a no go.

“We thought they’d work with us a little more. They said this is the policy and everything is fine in Rome,” Bill said.

Travel experts tell us right now airline’s coronavirus related policies are changing each day.

Some airlines are allowing passengers to rebook or cancel flights with no change fees.

“But there are stipulations to this rule so, for example, it might only be travel you booked through the month of March through early June,” Sara Rathner, NerdWallet’s travel expert said.

If there’s a travel alert in your destination that might give you more negotiating power, or the airline may just cancel your flight on its own and you can request a refund.

But if you’re just afraid to fly because you’re worried about the virus you may be out of luck.

“This really is an airline-specific thing. If you look through an airline that does not currently have travel restrictions it then it could be a wait and see situation and maybe that will change,” Rathner said.

Experts say you may want to buy a refundable ticket or consider a “cancel for any reason” travel insurance policy, but be sure to ask the company specifically what it covers.

Bill, didn’t expect a worldwide virus outbreak and didn’t buy travel insurance. He says the airline wouldn’t issue him a travel credit and only refunded the taxes on his tickets, leaving him out about 2600.

“It’s just something you live and learn the hard way I guess,” Bill said.

We tried contacting the airline for a comment on this situation and have not heard back.

