Coronavirus cluster emerges at distribution center near Walmart in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester is monitoring another cluster of coronavirus cases that have emerged at Sam’s Club distribution center near the city’s Walmart, which was forced to close its doors earlier this month after 81 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

“It looks like we have another cluster at the Sam’s Club distribution center in Worcester,” City Manager Edward M. Augustus said during a news conference. “This facility is not open to the public, so it’s just employees there.”

At the time of the initial outbreak at the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, nine workers at Sam’s Club had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Augustus. Since then, an additional 19 workers have become infected with the disease.

“Nine people on the Sam’s Club side had tested positive at that particular time,” Augustus said. “It looks like another 19 individuals at Sam’s Club have tested positive.”

Augustus noted that the distribution center now has a nursing staff to help workers with mental health and anxiety issues.

There are now 4,000 confirmed cases across Worcester, according to public health data.

