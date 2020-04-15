Coronavirus concerns causes inhaler shortage

If you use an inhaler to help your asthma or respiratory condition there’s been a bit of a short supply at times lately. We have the scoop on what you need to know.

One puff from an inhaler can make a critical difference for asthma patients.

And the Massachusetts Independent Pharmacists Association tells us when the coronavirus crisis began people started buying up Albuterol and Flovent inhalers.

“A lot of it is legitimate people with asthma or respiratory conditions that want to make sure they have their rescue inhaler on hand which is a good idea, but we’re also seeing people who may have had one in the past but haven’t gotten one in two years rushing to get that one and that might be a bit of a panic,” Joseph Chammas, president of the Massachusetts Independent Pharmacists Association said.

Experts say now the supply of these inhalers is sporadic.

“We try to order a larger quantity than we’d normally stock to make sure it holds us over until the next shipment comes through. We’ve been able to keep up but sometimes you worry when you look at the shelf the stock and it looks like it’s running low and you hope the shipment will come in soon,” Chammas said.

Another reason for the inhaler shortage: Albuterol is being used to assist coronavirus patients.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says the shortages are “not a production problem. The shortage is occurring because of the increased use of albuterol inhalers in hospitals for COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients to help with respiratory issues.”

Experts say if you use an inhaler give your pharmacist plenty of time to refill your medication.

“Just plan ahead you can order it, request it, just give a couple of days in case there’s a shortage at your pharmacy,” Chammas said.

The FDA recently approved the first generic brand Albuterol inhaler in response to the shortage so there are more options for patients. Experts say talk to your doctor to see what medication is right for you.

