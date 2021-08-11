(WHDH) — With the start of the school year approaching fast, there are new concerns about the effect of the delta variant on children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is warning of a “continuing substantial increase” in COVID-19 cases among children.

According to its report, 93,824 children have tested positive for the virus between July 29 and Aug. 5, making up about 15 percent of all new cases.

Dr. Dan Barouch, vaccine researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, says more data is needed to determine whether kids are at more risk now than they were last year.

“Whether that’s because the delta variant is more pathogenic in younger adults and children than the original virus or whether we’re really just seeing that because the vast majority of the elderly population is now vaccinated,” he said. “It’s really hard to sort that out.”

Children ages 12 years and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine but younger kids are not yet eligible to receive any of the vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

To keep schools safe, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he supports vaccine mandates for teachers and staff.

“Surround the kids with people who are vaccinated,” he said, “teachers, personnel in the school, whomever.”

Dr. John Brownstein, a researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital, expects more employers, school administrators, and public officials will require vaccinations.

“Vaccine enforcement where possible makes sense and it’s a way to protect our vulnerable populations,” he said.

