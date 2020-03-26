Coronavirus infects 4 Taunton police and fire department employees

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed three cases of coronavirus within the Taunton Police Department and one positive case within the Taunton Fire Department, officials announced Thursday.

RELATED: 5 MBTA workers test positive for coronavirus as concerns grow among riders

All of the infected individuals have been isolated and are being supported and monitored based on public health guidelines, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw.

Those who may have come in close contact with the individuals have been identified, contacted by health officials, and are now adhering to DPH orders for quarantine.

The quarantined close contacts are being monitored on a daily basis by Taunton health officials.

Both departments are limiting access to the stations to outside visitors for general business until further notice.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)