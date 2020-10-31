Coronavirus leads to distanced and diminished Halloween festivities

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials urged Massachusetts residents to celebrate Halloween safely as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state.

While trick-or-treating is still allowed in many areas, officials said residents should only go with immediate family members.

“There are plenty of opportunities for people to be creative and safe,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Salem, normally mobbed by thousands of Halloween celebrants, has canceled all city-sponsored events and businesses had to close by 8 p.m.

