Coronavirus pandemic halts construction of minor league stadium in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Construction for a $100 million stadium in Worcester for the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate has come to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced that the construction of Polar Park has been temporarily stopped to give the community “the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus.”

“All of us with the Worcester Red Sox recognize what a difficult and unusual time we are living in, and all of us should recognize that the health of our community, our country, and the world are what’s most important,” officials said in a statement.

The 10,000-seat stadium will welcome the International League team that was previously based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

