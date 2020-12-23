Coronavirus patient accused of beating hospital roommate to death with oxygen tank

(WHDH) — A coronavirus patient is facing a charge of murder after he beat his hospital roommate to death with an oxygen tank last week, investigators said.

A man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Antelope Valley Hospital in California attacked his roommate, who was also infected and receiving care, with the oxygen tank on the morning of Dec. 17, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, an 82-year-old Hispanic man, passed away a day later, according to investigators.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jesse Martinez, was arrested on a charge of murder, a hate crime enhancement, and elder abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Martinez allegedly became upset when the victim started to pray and struck him with the tank.

The victim and suspect did not know each other.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)