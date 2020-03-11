Coronavirus prompts college campuses to close residence halls, but will they be offering refunds?

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - From Harvard University to Amherst College, and other schools across the country, students are being ordered or asked to move off-campus and attend online classes to avoid the coronavirus.

“I feel like better safe than sorry,” a Harvard student tells 7NEWS.

But will schools reimburse students for housing and meal plans they didn’t use?

Harvard and Amherst just announced they will be issuing prorated refunds.

The Association of College and University Housing Officers International says each school makes its own policies, and they expect more may ask students to avoid campus and their dorms.

“The most important part is the health and safety of our students and faculty,” Von Stange, president of Association of College and University Housing Officers International said.

When it comes to refunds the association is asking students to be patient, because schools’ top priority is limiting the spread of the coronavirus first, money matters will come next.

“They will communicate this with the students. They aren’t going to leave that portion hanging they know that’s very important to the students,” Stange said.

Students should also check to see if their school might issue refunds for other fees, like health services, fitness and activities.

Harvard University’s refund information:

https://dso.college.harvard.edu/coronavirusfaq

Amherst College refund information:

https://www.amherst.edu/news/covid-19/messages-for-the-college-community/node/766781

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)