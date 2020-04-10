Coronavirus-related deaths at Littleton senior living facility doubles to 10

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of residents at a Littleton senior living facility who have died due to coronavirus complications has doubled.

The Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley announced Thursday that five additional residents were all pronounced deceased in the hospital after leaving the facility, bringing virus-related deaths associated with the center to 10 since March 27.

A total of 98 residents have been tested for COVID-19 and 67 of those tests came back positive, according to the center. Fifty-four of those residents are currently infected with the virus, with 13 in hospitals and 41 at the facility.

Two resident tests are still pending.

Nearly 75 employees are out sick, the center added.

The Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley recently came under scrutiny for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts National Guard was dispatched to the Life Care Center earlier this month after the Littleton Fire Department and Board of Health Director James Garreffi claimed the facility may not have been practicing proper coronavirus protocol.

