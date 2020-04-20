Coronavirus-related deaths on the rise at 2 Soldiers’ Homes in Massachusetts

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of coronavirus-related deaths at two Soldiers’ Homes in Massachusetts continues to increase.

A spokesperson for the facility in Chelsea says 16 veteran residents have died as of Sunday, including 12 infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 25 residents and 51 staff members tested positive for the virus at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, the spokesperson added.

In Holyoke, says 60 veteran residents have died as of Sunday, including 50 who contracted COVID-19, according to the spokesperson.

In that facility, 90 residents and 81 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesperson continued. Ten test results are pending.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation earlier this month into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic.

