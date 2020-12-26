Coronavirus rollback restrictions begin in Mass.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - As Gov. Charlie Baker rolls back Massachusetts’ re-opening in the face of increased coronavirus cases, business owners say the loss of capacity will hurt places that have been working to keep customers safe.

For at least two weeks, capacity limits will be reduced to 25 percent at restaurants, gyms, theaters and performance venues, casinos, offices, office spaces and other businesses. Baker said the rollback is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent cases from overrunning the health care system.

“If we can all agree to do things that slow the spread over the next two weeks … it will help us build the bridge to the vaccine,” Baker said.

But Jeff Butterworth, the owner of RX Strength Training, said Baker’s orders were “pretty tough to hear” after he had spent thousands of dollars on air filtration systems and cleaning supplies to keep his gym safe.

“The hardest thing for us has been we feel our safety protocols have been so solid that we haven’t even seen a little bit of spread here,” Butterworth said. “What we would really love is the opportunity for our model to be a role model for other individuals and businesses.”

