Coronavirus screenings to begin at Boston’s Logan Airport ‘in the coming days’

BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to protect the Bay State from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, beginning “in the coming days,” Massport says travelers arriving at Boston’s Logan Aiport from China will be required to undergo enhanced screening procedures.

“The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Boston Logan International Airport as one of 20 additional airports that will have enhanced screening for passengers arriving from China,” Massport announced Friday.

Massport says that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts and that the risk to residents remains low.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, has resulted in thousands of confirmed human infections in more than 20 countries, with more than 99 percent of cases in China. Six cases have been confirmed in the United States including two individuals in California, two individuals in Illinois and one individual each in Washington State and Arizona.

On Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared the coronavirus a public health emergency.

Azar also ordered any American citizens returning from the center of the outbreak to be quarantined for two weeks.

The current death toll stands at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.

