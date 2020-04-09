Coronavirus testing site for public safety personnel opens at Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A coronavirus testing site dedicated to public safety personnel opened at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield on Thursday.

The mobile testing site will serve police officers, firefighters, EMS and PSAP personnel, correction officers, mortuary service providers, and state active duty National Guard personnel who perform critical public safety functions, the Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday.

The West Springfield site will supplement a site that opened outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough earlier this week.

The sites will each perform up to 200 tests a day and will be opened seven days a week.

Agencies and departments must schedule appointments in advance through a call center at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Testing is performed at no charge.

The sites reflect a partnership among the Baker-Polito Administration, the Big E, Brewster Ambulance Service, the Department of Correction, the Department of Fire Services, the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution, Wellpath, and Quest Diagnostics.

