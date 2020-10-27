Coronavirus testing sites in NH overwhelmed after youth hockey players ordered to get tested

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Youth hockey players in New Hampshire are overwhelming Covid-19 test sites after the state ordered testing for all participants after increased coronavirus cases in the program.

Gov. Chris Sununu ordered rinks closed after an increase in coronavirus cases associated with youth hockey, and said all players, coaches and other personnel need to test negative before they can resume play. And while there are 60 testing sites across the state, popular ones are being flooded by the more than 20,000 players looking to get tested.

“We’re just doing what we have to do in a timely fashion so we can get back on the ice,” said coach Nick Warren, who was getting tested with his son Garrett.

“I’m pretty glad to have it done,” Garrett said. “I can’t wait to see what the results are because I don’t want to have Covid-19.”

