Coronavirus testing sites see long lines in advance of Thanksgiving

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents lined up for coronavirus testing over the weekend in preparation for Thanksgiving, even as health officials discouraged travel for the holiday.

Traffic was bumper to bumper outside the COVID-19 testing site at the TJX corporate headquarters in Framingham and long waits were reported at other sites across the state.

But while public health officials have encouraged asymptomatic people to get tested, they are urging people not to travel for Thanksgiving and celebrate only with people they live with.

For people who are traveling, the CDC recommends they check travel restrictions, get a flu shot, wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from people they don’t live with.

