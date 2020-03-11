Coronavirus testing tents set up outside a number of Mass. hospitals

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Special coronavirus testing tents have been set up outside a number of Massachusetts hospitals as the number of presumptive positive cases in Massachusetts continues to climb.

The tents are only being used to test individuals who have been exposed to someone with coronavirus or who meet specific CDC criteria.

Norwood Hospital pitched their medical tents in the parking lot outside the emergency room Wednesday in order to prevent patients with the coronavirus from spreading it to others.

“The medical tents are simply meant to limit any potential exposure between individuals suspected of having the coronavirus and patients in other areas of the hospital,” President Salvatore Perla wrote in a statement.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital assembled their tents earlier in the week.

“We understand that many people are eager to be screened but at this time COVID-19 testing is not open to members of the general public. Individuals who have questions about whether they should be tested should contact their primary care providers,” the hospital said in a statement.

The tents are being used by a growing number of hospitals as the virus continues to spread.

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth and Boston Medical Center both have tents outside their facilities.

The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the Bay State has grown to 89 with six cases confirmed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — totaling in 95 cases.

As of March 11, more than 1,000 Bay State residents have been quarantined due to the coronavirus, DPH officials confirmed

Of the 1,083 residents who have been subject to quarantine, 638 have completed their monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, and 445 people are currently undergoing monitoring or are under quarantine, according to the department’s latest numbers.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

