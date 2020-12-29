HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coronavirus vaccinations are set to begin Tuesday at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where nearly 80 veterans sickened by COVID-19 died.

Pharmacists will be administering the vaccine to staff members and residents at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, along with the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, as part of a nationwide vaccination campaign.

The virus has been blamed for the deaths of 76 veterans who lived at the state-run care center in Holyoke, one of the worst outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country.

Some residents who tested negative for the virus were moved to Holyoke Medical Center in April in an attempt to control the outbreak.

One Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident died at Holyoke Medical Center on Dec. 16, marking the first COVID-19-related death of veteran who had lived at the home since June.

Two former top administrators at the Holyoke home have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence charges connected to the deaths.

Vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts started Monday.

