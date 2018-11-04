‘Corpse flower’ that smells like rotting flesh is in bloom

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A rare “corpse flower,” nicknamed from its putrid smell, is in bloom at the greenhouse at New Hampshire’s Dartmouth College.

College officials say the plant, nicknamed Morphy, opened Saturday. And the Hanover greenhouse is going to be open to the public for extended hours Sunday.

The flower is native to Sumatra’s equatorial rainforests and has a long, pointy stalk with a skirt-like covering and tiny yellow flowers at its base.

It blooms just for several days. When it does, it has an odor described as rotting flesh, a decaying animal or even soiled baby diapers.

The 15-year-old lime green and burgundy plant last bloomed in 2016, and before that, in 2011. Last time, it reached a height of 7 feet, 6 inches (1.98 meters).

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)