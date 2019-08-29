Correction officer fired for bringing contraband into Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk County Jail correction officer has been taken off the job after an internal investigation uncovered misconduct.

Christopher Depina was fired after an investigation indicated that he brought contraband into the Suffolk County Jail, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Depina is facing criminal charges and was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on August 29.

“The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department has zero tolerance for the introduction of contraband into our facilities,” said Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins. “Our investigation uncovered evidence that this officer was bringing contraband into the facility, leading to his immediate termination.”

The matter remains under investigation.

No further information was made available.

