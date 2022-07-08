PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island grand jury has indicted a correctional officer in the 2021 case of an inmate death in Cranston.

Geoffrey Peters, 43, will be arraigned later this month after the jury returned an indictment for one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to the state’s Office of the Attorney General.

Peters was reportedly on duty as a correctional officer at an Adult Correctional Institutions facility where 49-year-old Timothy McQuesten was found unresponsive in his single cell on January 18, 2021.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police launched an investigation soon after, leading to Friday’s indictment by a Providence County Grand Jury.

Peters will be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 20.

