Corrections captain who drove through protesters blocking ICE detention center won’t face criminal charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WHDH) – A corrections captain who drove a truck through a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center in Rhode Island over the summer will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Wednesday.

Following an investigation into an incident at the Wyatt Detention Facility on Aug. 14, a Providence County Grand Jury reported that no criminal charges were warranted against Capt. Thomas Woodworth, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

In a statement, Neronha said, “The grand jury worked hard to carefully sort through all the testimony and evidence that was presented to them. From my own experience, I am sure that they had to deal with complicated legal and factual issues, including determining the intent of those whose conduct was within the scope of their investigation and whether that intent rose to the level of criminal misconduct.”

At least two people were injured, one seriously, during the incident in Central Falls, according to the Jewish youth movement Never Again Action.

A video posted by the group on social media showed a black pickup being operated by Woodworth driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stopped before again moving forward.

Woodworth was initially placed on administrative leave before resigning.

